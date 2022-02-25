Indiana Tech Track and Field celebrates national championships with ring ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams celebrated their national championships from the 2020-21 season with a ring ceremony on Thursday night.

President Dr. Karl Einolf presented the rings to both the men’s and women’s teams. This was the women’s second indoor national title and third outdoor. The men achieved their sixth indoor national title.

















For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.