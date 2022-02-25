ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Indiana Tech Track and Field celebrates national championships with ring ceremony

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams celebrated their national championships from the 2020-21 season with a ring ceremony on Thursday night.

President Dr. Karl Einolf presented the rings to both the men’s and women’s teams. This was the women’s second indoor national title and third outdoor. The men achieved their sixth indoor national title.

