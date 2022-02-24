ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

After careful thought, my vote’s for Wormser

By Tom Zenaty, Shelburne
vtcng.com
 1 day ago

First, thanks must go to each of the candidates for the Selectboard seats: Mike Ashooh (unopposed) and Matt Wormser, Sean Moran and Susan Bowen (for the contested seat). These positions require massive time and personal commitments and sacrifice. I do think it is fair to say that Susan Bowen...

www.vtcng.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

After vote on Poloncarz's emergency powers, Democrats revise Legislature rules

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, a Democrat, calls a revised procedural voting rule a "clarification." Republican-supported Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo calls it something else: an "egregious, undemocratic, political power grab." The change, supported only by Democrats, follows an effort by Republican-supported legislators to end Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz's...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Standard-Examiner

Letter: My thoughts on Utah, world affairs

I would like to express my opinion on some news items! Every state in the United States takes great pride, even Utah, in conducting a fair, honest, fraud free election! All the claims from an ex president about massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential election are not true! He seems to be a narcissistic, paranoid loser that can’t believe he lost a fair election! There were efforts of fraud in all the battleground states, maybe 15 or 20, but not enough to change anything. I don’t know if the fraud attempts were blue or red but they were all detected and thrown out! Some states, like Utah and Texas are using that as an excuse to change and make voting more difficult for the average voter! Utah now wants to change the day when mail in ballots are due! What a crock! Utah is a lot like a dictatorship now with over 40% of the people with no voice in congress!
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Moran
restorationnewsmedia.com

Ken Fontenot has my vote

I have never met Ken Fontenot, but he has my vote for N.C. House District 24. When I see a letter to... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Selectboard
Inc.com

Approaching Year Three

Covid has necessitated business leaders to be flexible, bold, innovative, and humble. The events of the past two years have seen some leaders struggle, while others have embraced innovation and taken advantage of the opportunities presented by the pandemic. Covid isn't going away, so leaders shouldn't be preparing for a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Preparing to Leave

I am someone who turns 60 this year. I am someone who started doing work helping organizations do their work around racial equity 30 years ago. And I am preparing to leave this space, and I am trying to discern what I need to ensure that I leave behind and not just take with me.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy