After careful thought, my vote’s for Wormser

I would like to express my opinion on some news items! Every state in the United States takes great pride, even Utah, in conducting a fair, honest, fraud free election! All the claims from an ex president about massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential election are not true! He seems to be a narcissistic, paranoid loser that can’t believe he lost a fair election! There were efforts of fraud in all the battleground states, maybe 15 or 20, but not enough to change anything. I don’t know if the fraud attempts were blue or red but they were all detected and thrown out! Some states, like Utah and Texas are using that as an excuse to change and make voting more difficult for the average voter! Utah now wants to change the day when mail in ballots are due! What a crock! Utah is a lot like a dictatorship now with over 40% of the people with no voice in congress!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO