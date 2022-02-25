College basketball: Nebraska to bring back head coach Fred Hoiberg next season

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Thursday that Fred Hoiberg will return as the Cornhuskers' men's basketball coach next season.

The Cornhuskers' loss at Northwestern earlier this week dropped their record to 7-20 overall in the 2021-22 campaign, including a 1-15 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In three seasons at the helm, Hoiberg has a 6-49 record in conference play.

"Over the past few weeks, I have had several productive meetings with coach Hoiberg, and we agree the results of our team are not acceptable," Alberts said in a statement. "No one is more disappointed or frustrated than Fred Hoiberg. I have known Fred for a long time and watched him build and lead successful teams.

"Fred has presented a plan to me that I believe is in the best long-term interest of the Nebraska athletic department and our men's basketball program. ... I believe in Fred and look forward to working with him as he executes his vision for the future of Nebraska men's basketball."

Alberts also noted that Hoiberg agreed to restructure his contract to "help us make the changes that are necessary to reorient our program." Hoiberg initially signed a seven-year, $25 million deal with Nebraska.

Hoiberg's buyout was expected to be about $18.5 million if the school had decided to part ways with him after this season. Under the restructured pact, his buyout sinks to $11 million.

"As I said when I was hired three years ago, it is an honor to be the men's basketball coach at the University of Nebraska, and I am excited to continue to lead the Husker program," Hoiberg said. "This has always been a special place to me and my family, and we have grown to love the Lincoln community in our time here.

"I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts and university leadership has shown in me. Our results on the court have not been what anyone would have hoped, but I am more committed than ever to building a successful basketball program at Nebraska."

Nebraska hired Hoiberg in 2019 to replace former coach Tim Miles. Prior to joining the Huskers, Hoiberg spent more than three seasons as the head coach of the NBA's Chicago Bulls.

Hoiberg also served as head coach at Iowa State, where he guided the Cyclones to four NCAA tournaments and one Sweet 16 appearance.