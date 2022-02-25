ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall commission votes to keep certain cybersecurity information private

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
Hall County is doing more to keep cybersecurity information private following a crippling cyber attack in October 2020.

The resolution, passed unanimously by county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 24, would exempt contractors related to cybersecurity from typical requirements. A state law passed last year, HB 156, similarly allowed local governments to keep sensitive cybersecurity information private.

The resolution passed Thursday formalized that process for purchases and contracts.

“The County’s Board of Commissioners wishes to alter current regulations to avoid disseminating information that would damage the efforts of the County to protect itself from cyberattacks,” the resolution states.

In a typical competitive public bidding process, the county would have to make public who bid for a certain item and what specific services would be provided, but some purchases are exempt from these requirements. Other exemptions include legal counsel and property acquisitions.

“We wanted to make this clear in our ordinances,” County Attorney Van Stephens said. “We wanted to make sure in situations where some information might compromise us that we are not required to do that.”

In the year following the cyber attack, the county spent $1.7 million in infrastructure, recovery, security monitoring and overtime. County officials did not pay a ransom.

A minor change to Gainesville’s short-term rental rules leads to broader calls for rethinking how to manage Airbnbs, VRBOs

Search a site like Airbnb or VRBO and you’ll see plenty of short-term rental options in Gainesville. Though many of them operate illegally, city officials are considering a change to allow short-term rentals in sections of the city zoned residential-office and to more clearly define such properties. Residential-office is the city’s smallest zoning designation, which captures part of Green Street and a few other parcels.
Gainesville, GA
