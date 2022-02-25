Hall commission votes to keep certain cybersecurity information private

Hall County is doing more to keep cybersecurity information private following a crippling cyber attack in October 2020.

The resolution, passed unanimously by county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 24, would exempt contractors related to cybersecurity from typical requirements. A state law passed last year, HB 156, similarly allowed local governments to keep sensitive cybersecurity information private.

The resolution passed Thursday formalized that process for purchases and contracts.

“The County’s Board of Commissioners wishes to alter current regulations to avoid disseminating information that would damage the efforts of the County to protect itself from cyberattacks,” the resolution states.

In a typical competitive public bidding process, the county would have to make public who bid for a certain item and what specific services would be provided, but some purchases are exempt from these requirements. Other exemptions include legal counsel and property acquisitions.

“We wanted to make this clear in our ordinances,” County Attorney Van Stephens said. “We wanted to make sure in situations where some information might compromise us that we are not required to do that.”

In the year following the cyber attack, the county spent $1.7 million in infrastructure, recovery, security monitoring and overtime. County officials did not pay a ransom.