ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ADRIAN THRILLS: Tears for Fears are sowing the seeds of love again

By Adrian Thrills
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

TEARS FOR FEARS: The Tipping Point (Concord)

Rating:

Verdict: Worth shouting about

AVRIL LAVIGNE: Love Sux (Parlophone)

Rating:

Verdict: Rides the punky-pop wave

JOHNNY MARR: Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG)

Rating:

Verdict: Works up a sweat

As fully paid-up members of the 1980s pop club, Tears For Fears could have played the nostalgia card on their first album in 18 years.

With hits such as Shout and Everybody Wants To Rule The World in their repertoire, the duo could easily have 're-imagined' some of their old songs and signed up for a legacy tour.

But Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have never wanted to tie themselves to a specific decade, and The Tipping Point vindicates their decision to shun the heritage circuit.

It's a purposeful, adventurous return that shows why the two former classmates from Bath have become an unlikely touchstone for cutting-edge acts such as The Weeknd, Drake and Lorde, all of whom have covered or sampled their music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464acF_0eOW8hzl00
But Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have never wanted to tie themselves to a specific decade, and The Tipping Point vindicates their decision to shun the heritage circuit

Orzabal and Smith, both 60, have form when it comes to taking their time. But even by their standards, The Tipping Point has not been easy.

An attempt at modernising their sound by working with younger, trendier collaborators hit the buffers. Curt considered quitting. Then the pandemic arrived.

Roland also had to contend with the grief of losing his wife Caroline, who died in 2017 after a long illness. Several numbers, including the title track and the heart-wrenching Please Be Happy, were written as he watched her condition worsen, and it's impossible not to be moved by the raw emotion in songs informed by his anguish.

Not that The Tipping Point is gloomy. Guitarist Roland and bassist Curt, who both also sing and play keyboards, combine ambitious arrangements with catchy choruses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQiUs_0eOW8hzl00
Avril Lavigne has timed her latest comeback well

They begin with a curveball. Their hits of the 1980s were either sombre electronic singles like Mad World or big pop numbers like The Seeds Of Love. No Small Thing is neither. An ode to freedom — 'Take a trip to America, let the wind blow right through your hair' — it harks back to 1970s folk-rock.

But there's familiarity, too. The title track, on which Roland recalls sitting by his wife's hospital bed, addresses the fragility of life, but does so against a rhythmic backdrop that will take fans back to the synth-driven shuffle of Everybody Wants To Rule The World. It's a classic Tears For Fears double whammy of emotional heft and pop accessibility.

Rivers Of Mercy, which begins with the sound of a police siren and an exploding tear gas canister, is the closest they get to a protest song, albeit the most polite protest song since Coldplay tried something similar with Trouble In Town in 2019.

Elsewhere, Master Plan is a melodic dig at a former manager and Break The Man echoes 1989's Woman In Chains in addressing sexual inequality. Wolverhampton vocalist Carina Round guests on Long, Long, Long Time, her harmonies adding fresh layers to the duo's vocals, just as soul singer Oleta Adams did in the 1980s.

Orzabal and Smith say they spent seven years getting this return just right. It was time well spent: the heritage circuit can live without them for now.

Avril Lavigne has timed her latest comeback well. Having broken through 20 years ago with the teenage drama of Complicated, the Canadian's return coincides with a punky pop renaissance that has seen former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo crank up the guitars and K-pop singer Huening Kai release a note-perfect cover of Lavigne's 2002 hit Sk8er Boi.

The singer, 37, is now mentored by Blink-182's Travis Barker, who drums, co-writes and produces, and she sticks to a high-octane, guitar-driven template, moving away from the ballad-heavy tone of 2019's Head Above Water.

'Like a ticking time bomb, I'm about to explode,' she roars on Cannonball, with Barker pounding away on his drumkit.

Having had two failed marriages, she's in no mood for romance. Bite Me finds her inviting an ex-lover to pick up his clothes from the front yard. 'You're gonna wish I was your wifey,' she chides. Love It When You Hate Me is a he-said-she-said duet with Blackbear.

She doesn't possess the vocal range to shine on big piano ballad, Dare To Love Me. Otherwise, her punky chutzpah is just the ticket for the current revival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flYYl_0eOW8hzl00
Johnny Marr's new album highlights both his strengths and shortcomings

Former Smith Johnny Marr has played with The Pretenders, The Cribs and Modest Mouse, and was a contributor to the No Time To Die soundtrack. His solo career has been patchier, and a new album highlights both his strengths and shortcomings.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 reiterates his stature as one of rock's most versatile guitarists. His energetic riffs are inventively layered, but, across 16 songs, his lack of a frontman's personality are exposed.

He's at his best fusing rock with New Order-ish synths on Spirit, Power And Soul, and Receiver is similarly steeped in his Mancunian rock roots. Both tracks could come into their own when he takes to the road, supporting Blondie, in the spring.

Tears For Fears' UK tour starts on July 1 (tearsforfears.com).

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Tears for Fears returns with new album ‘The Tipping Point’

In 1985, this song, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” was a Top-10 hit for the British pop group Tears for Fears, and it was only the first of many. On MTV and on the radio, their music was inescapable. And now, 40 years and 30 million albums later, it’s unforgettable.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Tears For Fears Are Back, and Closer Than Ever

At their peak, Tears For Fears made some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s, including “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Talking to the duo on Zoom, they look much as they did on MTV back then, just aged a few decades. Singer-bassist Curt Smith is loquacious yet soft-spoken, and wears his hair shorter; singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal, with his long flowing hair and white beard, tends to pause before answering questions with both thoughtful sincerity and dry wit. “I do get asked for my autograph a lot nowadays,” he volunteers at one point. “Because they all think I’m in Lord of the Rings. They’re so disappointed when I tell them I’m Edgar Winter.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleta Adams
Person
Lorde
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Curt Smith
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tears For Fears#Sowing The Seeds Of Love#Bath#The Tipping Point#Mad World
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Tyler Perry’s Son Doesn’t Really Care For Fame Just Yet

Tyler Perry has enjoyed massive success throughout his career and became the first African American to own his own film studio in Atlanta, Georgia - but none of that matters a big deal to his son just yet. While promoting the release of 'A Madea Homecoming', Perry shared about life...
ATLANTA, GA
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point: "elegant pop prog"

When they rose to fame in the early 1980s on the back of hit singles Mad World and Change, Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith seemed like many other post-punk duos with an eye on the big time. But there was a complexity and intelligence not far beneath the surface that set the Genesis and King Crimson-loving pair apart from their peers – their 1983 debut The Hurting was a concept album of sorts, while 1985’s Songs From The Big Chair is Exhibit A for smuggling prog into the pop charts (check out Broken for proof).
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Kourtney Kardashian Covers Her Stomach, Hides Possible Baby Bump Under Oversized Coat As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Kourtney Kardashian may be dropping hints that she's pregnant online, but she's not letting anyone see what's underneath her oversized, belted coat. The 42-year-old former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hid her possible baby bump while filming a documentary for her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Article continues below advertisement. Ditching...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Scorpions, Tears For Fears top this week’s new album releases

Scorpions and Tears For Fears return after long breaks to lead this week’s batch of new music releases (all subject to change)... Album of the Week: German headbanging legends Scorpions sting us again with “Rock Believer” (Spinefarm), the group’s first new album in seven years. Record and produced at home in Hanover, it’s the quintet’s first to feature its latest drummer Mikkey Dee (from Motorhead) and comes in both an 11-track standard version and a 16-track deluxe edition.
MUSIC
KTEM NewsRadio

Why Tears For Fears Keep Coming Close to Breaking Up

Tears for Fears duo Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith reflected on the fact that they still come close to breaking up, saying it was part of the “marriage” that made their music work. They just released their seventh studio album The Tipping Point, which arrived 18 years after...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

304K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy