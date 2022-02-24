ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for Black Travel Movement founder due to unsuccessful Black Yacht Week

By Rolling Out
 1 day ago
Photo Credit: Randy Fling for rolling out

Whether it’s a vacation, a baecation, a solo trip, or a family one, it’s not uncommon to get a little travel inspo before booking your flight or other accommodations. Many adventurers check out the Black Travel Movement as it’s an easily accessed online destination where people of color come together to exchange tips and experiences.

Not only will you find like-minded individuals with helpful ideas, but you can also plan activities through this site as well. That is up until now. Reginald Cummings, the founder of Black Travel Movement now has an arrest warrant issued for his involvement in a 2018 failed luxury yacht experience.

Superior Court Judge Mark. A. Sternlicht of Wake County, North Carolina signed the documentation stating that Cummings failed to comply with the legal process. In addition to his warrant, WUSA 9 reported that Cummings has been found in contempt of court.

Two years ago a federal judge determined that Cummings was to pay $1.7 million to the Maryland-based company Dream Yacht Charter — who provided boats, staff and alcoholic beverages for the experience hailed as Black Yacht Week.

As stated in court documents, Cummings, along with Black Travel Movement was sued by Dream Yacht Charter after failure to pay the balance of over $500,000 for the excursion, fraud, breach of contract and other charges.

Without stating any actual plan to fight the judgment against Black Travel Movement, Cummings expressed wanting to get his side of the story out to the public. Cummings told WUSA9 that “I am more than happy to pay Dream Yacht Charter what they are fairly and reasonably entittled to. That number is not $1.7 million. That number is not $550,000.

Aside from the legal challenges previously mentioned, some of the more than 200 passengers have also filed complaints, saying the experience was a “disgusting nightmare.”

Cummings promised passengers a one-of-a-kind luxury experience complete with a gourmet chef and personal skipper for $2,950 to $3,350. Instead, patrons aboard the vessel claimed hamburgers and hotdogs were their dining options.

