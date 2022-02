Here we go with the penultimate weekend of the Big Ten basketball regular season, with a ton of great games on the slate as we head into the final eight days of the season. The Big Ten title race is still crowded, and there are a lot of great head-to-head matchups on the agenda. Winning the regular season is a huge deal, and Purdue and Wisconsin are tied for the lead, with Illinois and Ohio State still in striking range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO