Missouri State

Missouri stays in Louisiana for weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe

By By Tanner Ludwig
 3 days ago

A week ago, Missouri baseball left the snow and ice behind to head to the warm weather of Louisiana to start its 2022 season. The Tigers will end their road trip with a weekend series against Louisiana-Monroe. So far, the trip has been successful, as Missouri goes into its final series before its home opener touting a 4-1 record. The team has found success offensively but still has questions surrounding its pitching.

The Tigers have managed to get by with subpar pitching thanks to their offense that is averaging 12.2 runs per game. It won’t be a step up in competition as the Warhawks come into the series with a 1-2 record and a lackluster offense. Missouri needs to take advantage of these early games to get its rotations in order.

Despite some strong performances from relievers Kyle Brown, Austin Cheeley and Nathan Landry over the past week, the Tigers’ starting pitching has left a lot to be desired. Louisiana-Monroe will have opportunities early to get after Missouri’s pitchers, and if it can get some runs early, it might stand a chance in making these games closer than the Tigers want.

On the other side of the equation, Missouri’s hitters should feast on the Warhawks’ pitching. Louisiana-Monroe’s starting pitchers have allowed zero earned runs through 14⅓ innings, but it hasn’t managed many reliable innings out of the bullpen, and Missouri has a habit of forcing teams to the bullpen.

In Wednesday’s win over Southern, it chased the Jaguars’ starter after only two innings and ran through relievers as Southern threw out nine bullpen arms hoping for any sort of success. Through its first five games, the opposing team’s starter has only lasted an average of three innings against the Tigers.

Out of the 10 Missouri batters that have appeared in all five games so far, seven are averaging more than .300 early. It hasn’t just been hitting for contact, either. Tiger batters have sent eight balls over the fence. Torin Montgomery leads the team with a .500 average, and Josh Day leads with two home runs.

The Warhawks will rely on their ace, Cam Barlow, to start the series off on the right foot, as he’s expected to start Game 1. The Tigers will give the ball to Spencer Miles.

Back-to-back home runs lift Missouri baseball over Louisiana-Monroe

In the top of the fifth inning, Ross Lovich and Josh Day hit back-to-back home runs to give Missouri baseball all the offense it needed in its 4-1 win over Louisiana-Monroe. It was another quiet day for the Tigers' offense. Their first score came because of an error. Tre Morris hit an infield single with runners on first and second, then the Warhawks' first baseman misfired trying to throw out the runner at third. The error allowed for Trevor Austin to advance home. Missouri tacked...
Statement made: MU softball puts on a show in Saturday doubleheader

If Missouri softball didn't have everybody's attention at the start of Saturday, it did by the end. In their second day in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, the Tigers prevailed 7-6 over San Diego State before making a statement with a 10-0 win over No. 5 Washington in Cathedral City, California. For the second time in as many days and the fourth time this season, No. 16 Missouri won in...
MU women's golf finishes second at FSU Match Up; Beijer strong recovery plays grabs her top 20 finish

Missouri women's golf wrapped up its weekend at Florida State on Sunday with a final-round team score of 307. The Tigers, who bounced between 10th and 12th place all weekend, finished 11th in the team leaderboard and five shots off Mercer in 10th. Emily Staples bounced back from a tough second round with Missouri's second-best individual score of the weekend in the final round, posting a 1-over 73 Sunday. ...
Beijer charges up leaderboard in second round of the Match Up; Missouri's struggles continue

Noelle Beijer sat in a tie for 52nd after the opening round of FSU's The Match Up but rebounded nicely in Round 2 to pace Missouri women's golf Saturday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida. Beijer fired off five birdies in the second round, including four on her back nine to finish the day with a3-under 69 to jump into a share of 20th on the individual leaderboard. ...
MU football notebook: freshman Burden earns his number

Luther Burden didn't take long to impress Missouri's coaching staff. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Saturday that the five-star receiver earned the right to wear No. 3 at Friday's practice. As has been his policy throughout his time as Missouri's coach, Drinkwitz has new arrivals — both freshmen and transfers — wear blank jerseys before they "earn their numbers," and Burden was the first to earn his this season. He caught punts and went through ball-security drills during the portion of Saturday's practice that was...
Tigers fall to Alabama in average fashion

Missouri gymnastics' 197.500 - 196.775 loss to No. 7 Alabama on Friday showed three things regarding the talent on its roster. First, the performance as a whole was about average for the No. 9 Tigers (7-4, 2-4 SEC), who have had exceptional performances and upsets of premier programs but still haven't reached a level to show that consistently. Second, Helen Hu's newly reclaimed confidence will be crucial to Missouri's success both now and in the future. Third, the Tigers still have room to grow as...
Tigers secure six top-10 finishes Friday at SEC Indoor Championship

Missouri opened the SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas on Friday with three distance competitors advancing to the finals of their respective events Saturday. In the men's mile, junior Marquette Wilhite and senior Martin Prodanov advanced to the final with Wilhite setting a new personal record of 4 minutes, 3.89 seconds, 10th best in indoor program history. Three other Tigers — freshman Trevor Peimann and sophomores Angus Beer and...
Laramie County Community College announces fall 2021 honor roll

CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College is proud to announce the list of students earning a place on the president's and vice president's honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester. Students earning president's honor roll recognition have earned a cumulative 3.75-4.0 GPA, and students on the vice president's honor roll have earned a cumulative 3.5-3.74 GPA. Some students may have signed a non-disclosure request with the college to have their...
UNI alum Jackson Scott-Brown embracing new opportunity in the USFL

Jackson Scott-Brown has dreamed of playing professional football his entire life. After a two year journey, he'll finally be able to live out that dream this spring. That's correct, football in the spring. This past Wednesday, Scott-Brown was selected with the sixth pick of the 22nd round of the inaugural United States Football Draft draft by the Philadelphia Stars. The league season is set to begin on April 16th, 36...
