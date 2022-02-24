KU’s David McCormack battling sore foot, Remy Martin still tracking toward a return

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN/WHB (810 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 35-7. The Jayhawks have won five of the last seven games and 16 of 19 in the series. … The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams this season, 83-59, on Feb. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse. Christian Braun scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and nine boards and Jalen Wilson 15 points and seven boards for KU. Adam Flagler scored 16 points and Kendall Brown 12 for Baylor. ... KU is 14-4 vs. Baylor at Ferrell Center. KU is 2-2 in the last four meetings in Waco. ... The two teams have split the season series the past two seasons and three times in four years. ... KU handed the Bears their first loss of the season (after 18 victories) a year ago, 71-58, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Allen. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Baylor as KU coach. … KU has 23 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons, a streak which started during the 1989-90 season. … KU has 12 league wins for the 22nd consecutive season. … Self is 752-227 all-time, including 545-122 while at Kansas. … Kansas is 19-1 when leading at the half. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,444 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 224 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in the 26 games he’s played in this season, tying Wayne Simien’s 2004-05 season for the longest single-season streak in the Self era. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and 22 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in five games this season and eight times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times this season — 10 times in the last 12 games.

