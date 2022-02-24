ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU’s David McCormack battling sore foot, Remy Martin still tracking toward a return

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fifth-ranked Kansas slated to play four games in an eight-day stretch starting Saturday, KU forward David McCormack’s sore right foot has garnered a little extra attention in the past few days, Kansas coach Bill Self said Thursday. “From what he told me, he aggravated it at the...

Kansas women’s basketball team falls at No. 5 Baylor after late challenge

The Kansas women’s basketball team challenged No. 5 Baylor late in the fourth quarter but lost another close game when it fell 85-77 on Saturday in Waco, Texas. Sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti scored a career-high 21 points and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin scored 17 for the Jayhawks (19-7, 10-6 Big 12), who trailed by three with 2:49 remaining when Franklin made a layup, drew a foul and sank the resulting free throw but could not get any closer.
WATCH: Remy Martin warms up ahead of KU basketball vs. Baylor

WACO, Tex. — For the first time since Jan. 29, Kansas basketball guard Remy Martin warming up ahead of a Kansas game. The super senior was seen during warm-ups ahead of KU’s road game against Baylor. If Martin takes the floor, it will be his first action in 28 days due to a lingering knee injury that stemmed back to a fall on Dec. 29.
3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks get upended on road at No. 10 Baylor Bears in Big 12 showdown

No. 5-ranked Kansas had a chance to assure itself at least a tie for the 2021-22 Big 12 regular-season title by defeating No. 10 Baylor on Saturday night at Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks, who learned shortly after tip in Waco, that Texas Tech (now 22-7, 11-5) had defeated TCU, failed to finish the task at hand, squandering a 13-point lead in an 80-70 loss to the Bears (24-5, 12-4). This was a day in which KU had to win and the second-place Bears and Red Raiders both lose for KU to earn a portion of a title with three games to play.
Kansas freshman Bobby Pettiford has season-ending surgery

The freshman season of Kansas point guard Bobby Pettiford is officially over because of a lingering abdominal injury. KU coach Bill Self announced Friday that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound from Durham, North Carolina, underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday. During the past couple of weeks, Self often said that Pettiford’s status dictated...
With Kansas men’s basketball’s loss on the road at Baylor comes a missed opportunity

WACO, Texas — Ochai Agbaji didn’t say exactly when the conversation happened, but he remembers who he was talking to and what was said. Kansas basketball’s senior guard was talking with a teammate, redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. The Jayhawks were trailing Baylor by three or four points at the time, which puts this at some point in the second half of their game Saturday against the Bears. And inside the Ferrell Center, Agbaji told Harris something to the effect of, “We have this right in front of us.”
KU women lose to No. 5 Baylor

WACO, Texas. — The fifth ranked Baylor Bears were able to defeat KU on the back of their senior forward, Nalyssa Smith, who finished with a career-high 33 points. Smith’s monster game also included a double-double as she also finished with 16 rebounds. Ja’Mee Asberry contributed 19 points and six boards and Queen Egbo added […]
Seth Greenberg shares keys to game for Baylor in Kansas showdown

Baylor and Kansas face off in an important and intriguing Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Kansas is currently 23-4 overall and 12-2 against the Big 12, while Baylor is 23-5 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12. A win for Kansas would all but assure a regular season Big 12 title for the Jayhawks. But Baylor is still fighting for the Big 12’s top seed as well.
Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Lineups, time, TV, facts

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN/WHB (810 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 35-7. The Jayhawks have won five of the last seven games and 16 of 19 in the series. … The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams this season, 83-59, on Feb. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse. Christian Braun scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and nine boards and Jalen Wilson 15 points and seven boards for KU. Adam Flagler scored 16 points and Kendall Brown 12 for Baylor. ... KU is 14-4 vs. Baylor at Ferrell Center. KU is 2-2 in the last four meetings in Waco. ... The two teams have split the season series the past two seasons and three times in four years. ... KU handed the Bears their first loss of the season (after 18 victories) a year ago, 71-58, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Allen. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Baylor as KU coach. … KU has 23 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons, a streak which started during the 1989-90 season. … KU has 12 league wins for the 22nd consecutive season. … Self is 752-227 all-time, including 545-122 while at Kansas. … Kansas is 19-1 when leading at the half. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,444 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 224 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in the 26 games he’s played in this season, tying Wayne Simien’s 2004-05 season for the longest single-season streak in the Self era. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and 22 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in five games this season and eight times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times this season — 10 times in the last 12 games.
Caris LeVert to miss 1-2 weeks with sprained right foot; Darius Garland to undergo treatment and rehab for nagging back soreness

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are suddenly thin on guards for their second-half playoff push. Caris LeVert, who suffered a sprained right foot during Tuesday’s practice, will be sidelined approximately 1-2 weeks. Meanwhile, All-Star point guard Darius Garland continues to deal with lower back soreness and is out at least the next few days as he undergoes a period of treatment and rehabilitation. Garland’s return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate, according to a team press release Thursday evening.
