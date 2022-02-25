Combine Fitness and Fashion with a Smartwatch

Upgrade your kitchen accessories for a stylish approach with the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana luxury collection. Combining design and fashion in an unconventional projector, this series produces bold, unexpected creativity. Moreover, this luxury collection features all the accessories you need, including coffee machines, blenders, stand mixers, kettle, and slow juicers. All the while, these accessories includes gold lemons, bright red cherries, and citrus fruits. In particular, the espresso coffee machine boasts typical Sicilian decorations and delicate floral motifs. Additionally, the mixer features typical Sicilian decorations in an explosion of color and liveliness. Another product is the 2-slice toaster has traditional motifs of the famous Sicilian carts. Finally, the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana’s juicer includes bright bursts of color and typical Sicilian fruits to define its decoration.

