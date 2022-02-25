ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combine Fitness and Fashion with a Smartwatch

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide, around 20 million smartwatches are sold each year. They’ve been around since 2004. As a result, smartwatches have become more than just a fashion statement but an essential part of your health and wellbeing. Here’s how the fitness and fashion industries are combining beautifully. Technology and...

Android Central

Best men's Android smartwatches 2022

For guys, finding the best men's Android smartwatches can be a bit overwhelming, sifting through all the different styles and types of devices across the many excellent Android smartwatches out there. There's a lot to consider: from fitness-focused wearables to minimalistic designs and so many in between. The best all-around option for most guys, though, is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series for various reasons. But who doesn't like choice? Not to worry, we've got you covered.
Gadget Flow

Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana luxury collection combines design & fashion for a kitchen series

Upgrade your kitchen accessories for a stylish approach with the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana luxury collection. Combining design and fashion in an unconventional projector, this series produces bold, unexpected creativity. Moreover, this luxury collection features all the accessories you need, including coffee machines, blenders, stand mixers, kettle, and slow juicers. All the while, these accessories includes gold lemons, bright red cherries, and citrus fruits. In particular, the espresso coffee machine boasts typical Sicilian decorations and delicate floral motifs. Additionally, the mixer features typical Sicilian decorations in an explosion of color and liveliness. Another product is the 2-slice toaster has traditional motifs of the famous Sicilian carts. Finally, the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana’s juicer includes bright bursts of color and typical Sicilian fruits to define its decoration.
TechRadar

Poco’s smartwatch spotted online; Launch imminent

Poco, Xiaomi’s off-shoot, is mostly known for its affordable smartphones but has been trying to introduce ecosystem products for some time. Now its first-ever smartwatch seems to have been spotted online going through the mandatory certifications cycle. GizmoChina reports that Poco’s smartwatch carrying a model number M2131W1 was spotted...
UPMATTERS

Movado smartwatch vs. Garmin smartwatch

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As more people begin to integrate technology and fitness-tracking devices into their lives, smartwatches have become far more popular. Many smartwatches can now connect directly to several apps and collect health data. Two popular brands that offer smartwatches are Movado and Garmin. Each brand has several major advantages that set it apart from the other, but many of the traits come down to personal preference.
Government Technology

AI-Driven App Combines Fitness, STEM for Elementary Schools

It seems the need for exercise in children is more urgent than ever, with the World Health Organization reporting in 2020 that most children across the globe were falling short of the recommended 60 minutes per day. GOFA International, a global tech startup that launched an artificial intelligence-driven fitness and nutrition app for adults last month, believes it has a solution to help children achieve their physical activity needs.
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
SPY

Amazon Fashion Sale: Men’s Crew-Neck Tees for $3.50, Levi’s 505 Relaxed Fit Jeans for $35

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. This week, Amazon has some pretty amazing deals on apparel, household essentials and self-care products. So far this week, we’ve already written about the Quility Weighted Blanket coupon deal, which lets you buy our editors’ favorite weighted blanket for just $66. Amazon has also slashed prices on Samsung phones, tablets and earbuds. On top of all that, Amazon’s secret house brand of KN95 masks are selling for just $0.60 each in February. However, if...
