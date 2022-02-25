ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Movie Hype or Real Life: Where Can You Encounter Quicksand in Michigan?

By Maitlynn Mossolle
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 3 days ago

The more time I spend on social media, the more I am convinced we all grew up watching movies and TV shows that had us convinced quicksand was going to be a major, regular inconvenience when we grew up. However, not having encountered quicksand in my entire lifetime here...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan Has the Best or Worst Drivers in the Country?

The whole concept behind this post is for you, a licensed Michigan driver, to decide whether Michigan has the best or worst drivers in the country. I'm writing this article because lately, every time I get out on the roads here in Michigan, I can count at least 10 drivers who irritate me so much that I wish I would have just stayed home and not gone anywhere.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan’s Unsung Hero: Those Wonderful Wagons, Early 1900s

Planes, trains, automobiles, bicycles...we have a good amount of travel modes. Rarely do I see anyone mentioning wagons. According to Britannica.com, wagons have been traced back to 100 BC. So if the rumor is true that a caveman invented the wheel, it took thousands – maybe millions – of years before they were put to use on (what would be called) a wagon.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Frankfort, MI
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quicksand#Watching Movies
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan’s New Millionaire is a 91-Year-Old Man

This 91-year-old man from St. Claire County, Michigan just got the surprise of his lifetime. It's safe to say that a big part of the fun with scratch-off lottery tickets would be the suspense. You're full of hope as you scratch to reveal, just maybe...then nothing. That wasn't the case for this gentleman on the East side of the Mitten. The Red Hot Millions scratch-off winner told CBS Detroit that the Million Dollar prize was the first thing he scratched off,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

VIDEO: Michigan Yooper’s Backyard Completely Scattered With Deer

Growing up near a wooded area, my dad would buy a massive bag of carrots and sugar beets for the deer that frequented our backyard. Every once in a while we'd be lucky if 4 or 5 showed up to snack on the veggies left out for them. But never in a million years would we imagine getting the amount that this one Yooper had in Eagle River, Michigan on Valentine's Day. From what I can make out, there are roughly 45 deer just hanging out in his backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Get Ready for a Free Fishing Weekend This Saturday and Sunday in Michigan

Long johns and warm socks? Check and check. Money for a fishing license? Don't worry about it...you won't need it this weekend in Michigan. According to the Michigan DNR website, this weekend is one of two weekends a year here in Michigan where "families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan's premier outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!". The next weekend is this summer, June 11th, and 12th.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Man Ice Fishing in Michigan Discovers Vehicle Stolen in 2020 Underwater

What is the strangest thing you have ever found in the water while fishing, swimming, boating or kayaking?. It is not uncommon to discover odd things in the water when you are fishing, and usually it happens during the spring, summer or fall fishing seasons. Sadly, it is often some type of garbage or other items people chose to leave behind or not properly dispose of.
MUSKEGON, MI
MetroTimes

A director plays a real-life escape artist in made-in-Michigan ‘Chameleon Street’

Having twisted a headline-grabbing story of a skillful, self-taught impersonator into an up-and-down tale of desperation, social climbing, and briefly intoxicating triumphs, Wendell B. Harris, Jr.'s Chameleon Street has, since winning the Sundance Jury Prize in 1990, never gotten its due. Thanks to Cinema Detroit's programming and a new restoration from distributor Argus Films, the film's playing locally — where it was filmed, no less — once more. The ambitious and singular project, shot and mostly set around metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Flint, trails a re-created version of real-life con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a character as versatile as Harris himself — considering that he wrote, starred in, edited, and directed the film.
DETROIT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Just How Bad Is Traffic At Cedar and Willoughby? Wait Until This Spring

You could be looking at the reason why you'll want to avoid Cedar and Willoughby in Holt for a while this spring. Love that chicken and bad traffic. The corner of Cedar and Willoughby in Holt is already super busy. Honestly, any major cross street running across Cedar is going to be a hub of activity. At this particular intersection in Holt, however, you've got a couple of factors.
HOLT, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Pothole Crisis Has Long Plagued Michigan

Potholes in Michigan are nothing but a nuisance. They are caused by water seeping into pavement and asphalt cracks. Then water expands inside the pavement as it freezes and that creates a weak patch of road. When I drive to and from work everyday, I pay close attention to where...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy