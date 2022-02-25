Movie Hype or Real Life: Where Can You Encounter Quicksand in Michigan?

Having twisted a headline-grabbing story of a skillful, self-taught impersonator into an up-and-down tale of desperation, social climbing, and briefly intoxicating triumphs, Wendell B. Harris, Jr.'s Chameleon Street has, since winning the Sundance Jury Prize in 1990, never gotten its due. Thanks to Cinema Detroit's programming and a new restoration from distributor Argus Films, the film's playing locally — where it was filmed, no less — once more. The ambitious and singular project, shot and mostly set around metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Flint, trails a re-created version of real-life con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a character as versatile as Harris himself — considering that he wrote, starred in, edited, and directed the film.
