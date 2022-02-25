ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dorsey's Block beats profit estimates, Australian shares soar

By Byron Kaye, Hannah Lang
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Block Inc (SQ.N), the payments company of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) founder Jack Dorsey, posted better than expected fourth-quarter profit thanks to a highly volatile bitcoin market and booming online retail, sending its shares soaring.

The company, which offers merchant payment services and an app that lets people trade the cryptocurrency, recently took a secondary listing in Australia after buying that country's top payments company, Afterpay.

Though the results announcement came after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where Block has its main listing, the company's Australian stock leapt as much as 40%, the biggest gainer in a flat overall market (.AXJO).

The move followed months in which companies linked to internet shopping have seen valuations shrink due to expectations of rising interest rates and unwinding government stimulus payments as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Block, formerly called Square, disclosed plans for an all-stock buyout of Afterpay in August. Its shares fell by two-thirds by the deal closing in January, pushing down the value of the stock that went to owners of the Australian company.

The fourth-quarter pre-tax profit, which did not include earnings from Afterpay, beat forecasts of analysts at RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies, according to their research notes.

Total revenue hit $4.08 billion in the quarter from $3.16 billion a year earlier, while "gross profit" jumped 47% to $1.18 billion, the company said.

Its unit that sells terminals and software for businesses to process payments, Square, generated gross profit of $657 million, up 54%. Cash App, which lets individuals send payments including in bitcoin, grew gross profit 37% to $518 million.

Cash App generated $1.96 billion of bitcoin revenue in the quarter, up 12% from a year earlier despite the cryptocurrency's sharp swings in value late last year. Dorsey founded Block, remains a large shareholder and serves as company chairman.

Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Hannah Lang in Washington; additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Column: Ukraine invasion scrambles hedge funds’ outlook for oil: Kemp

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, investors were reducing their bullish position in crude oil and refined products, which likely explains the extreme volatility once the military operation started. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 14 million barrels in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Western banks face Russian triple whammy

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western executives watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday. Bank bosses like Frédéric Oudéa of Société Générale and UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel have more to fear than most. The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan reflects a triple whammy of risks.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Overstock Soars After Embattled eTailer Reports Market Share and Profit Gains

ECommerce retailer and technology company Overstock.com Inc.’s stock price surged almost 25% in early trading Wednesday (Feb. 23) after the company reported the results of its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year. Overstock celebrated its most successful Cyber Five — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — period in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

