Positively LEX 18 continues spreading messages of hope

By Austin Pollack
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
Wednesday marked a special birthday.

It was one year since we launched Positively LEX 18. We've revisited with some of the people we met along the journey.

"We just open up our minds to anything and especially if a kid comes and says I'd like to learn so and so, we do our best to make it happen," said Rebecca Webb.

We introduced you to Webb last summer. She helps run a camp at Whitney Young, which is a few blocks from where there was a shooting during the summer of 2021.

"Your kid can come here and do everything that everybody else is doing," she said.

Webb is the executive director of Community Inspired Solutions.

The purpose of the camp is to let kids be kids, without worrying about what else might be going on in the city.

"The parents to be able to go to work and not be concerned or worry about where their child is and what they're doing or what's happening in the environment around them," Webb said.

Webb says one of the purposes is to keep kids in a safe environment and to promote a promising life ahead of them.

In eastern Kentucky, Mike Adams is a former police chief turned artist.

"I always thought I'd like to try painting," he said. "But because of the colorblindness, maybe I'll stick with drawing."

Partially colorblind, we met him over the summer. He never let a challenge stop him from following his passion.

"It's a real blessing to be able to go up there and paint a little bit," he said.

Once we re-connected, we learned how his work has taken off even more.

"I received I don't know how many smaller commissions to do some smaller stuff since then," he said. "Lot of people on Facebook saw my artwork and wanted it for Christmas presents, so I was really fortunate and blessed to move a lot of artwork."

Like Webb does for kids and Adams does with a paintbrush, they try and take their minds off life's challenges.

LEX18 News

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

