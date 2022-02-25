ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bahia team bus hit by explosive on way to match in Brazil

By Reuters
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer club Bahia said three of its players were injured when an explosive device detonated on board the team bus on their way to a match on Thursday.

The second division side tweeted that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes had been taken to hospital with facial injuries from shattered glass.

Bahia said the bomb went off as the team coach arrived at the Fonte Nova stadium in Salvador to play Sampaio Correa in the Copa do Nordeste, a tournament for teams in Brazil’s northeast.

The club posted photos on Twitter of the bus' damaged rear windows and seats splattered with blood, along with images of a damaged car it said was hit while travelling alongside the bus.

"The most worrying case is goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who was hit in the face with shards and is on his way to hospital," Bahia said in one tweet.

Bahia, one of the best supported clubs in the region, opted to go ahead with the game but said three players, including Fernandes, were ruled out the match due to the blast.

“The squad, with dignity and professionalism, are going to take the field to honour the Bahia colours,” coach Guto Ferreira said.

The club did not comment on who may have planted or thrown the device, or give details about the device itself.

Attacks on team buses are not unusual in Brazil but reports of bombs are scarce. Fans often throw rocks and missiles at team coaches, both their own and rivals.

A number of top clubs expressed their solidarity with Bahia on social media.

“Unacceptable,” wrote Botafogo in one typical response. “Criminal act that needs serious investigation. Botafogo stands with our colleagues at Bahia.”

Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Jane Wardell

