Maine hospitals are beginning to ease pandemic restrictions and more communities have lifted mask mandates as the latest surge of COVID-19 continues to subside. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maine declined to 211 on Wednesday, a sharp drop from a peak of 436 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Hospitals that saw their capacities strained in recent months – first by the delta variant and then by omicron – are beginning to return to more normal operations, or at least are no longer seeking the kinds of state and federal relief provided weeks ago.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO