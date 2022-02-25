ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Adam Pelech: Another solid season

Pelech has a team-leading rating of plus-13. This is all the more impressive...

Newsday

Another slow start for Islanders

LOS ANGELES — Slow starts have plagued the Islanders. It happened again in Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. "The first period, they came out flying," Anders Lee said. "We were ready to go, we just didn’t execute. We didn’t play to the level that they came out with."
CBS Sports

Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Serves another helper

Aho logged an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. Aho's hot run of offense continued Saturday -- he's now picked up one assist in five of his last six games. The Swedish blueliner's strong play has gone a long way to cementing his third-pairing role. He could bump up to the second pairing if Zdeno Chara (undisclosed) can't play Sunday versus the Ducks. Aho has seven assists, 21 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 18 contests overall.
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NESN

Ducks Scratch John Gibson, Adam Henrique Ahead of Clash With Islanders

The Anaheim Ducks are missing a couple of crucial players for their inter-conference battle against the New York Islanders. Andrew Gross tweeted that starting goalie John Gibson and Adam Henrique were scratched ahead of Sunday night’s contest with non-COVID-related illnesses. This season, Gibson has been the Ducks’ primary goalie,...
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
Mesabi Tribune

Solid Raiders season ends in loss to Hawks, 6-0

DULUTH — Greenway High School boys hockey coach Andy Sertich wasn’t quite sure what he had at the beginning of the season, but what he got exceeded expectations. The Raiders advanced all of the way to the Section 7A semifinals, but Greenway ran into Hermantown, and the Hawks came away with a 6-0 victory Friday at Amsoil Arena. Seritch said he was happy with the growth of this team. ...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
