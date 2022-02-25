Western Illinois University Online Calendar

Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from an invasion that has rallied the West behind his neighbor and against Moscow. Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire and...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance. As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian...
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Monday in a case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to regulate climate change. At issue in the case is the extent to which the agency can pursue climate regulations that have broad impacts on areas such as the power sector.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
Washington CNN Business — Facebook (FB)’s parent Meta said Monday it has caught dozens of fake, pro-Russian accounts, groups and pages across its platforms trying to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda as the war in Ukraine continues to rage. Meta’s takedown of the influence campaign also coincided with what company...
President Biden, in a new interview published Saturday, warned that there is "no sanction that is immediate," just as the U.S. and allies are using sanctions as their main tool to target Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. "You have two options. Start a Third World War, go to war...
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
