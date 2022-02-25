ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Western Illinois University Online Calendar

wiu.edu
 3 days ago

Lola Case Austen Writer in Residence Ayana Contreras - Q&A. Description: Lola...

www.wiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II but met unexpectedly stiff resistance. As outgunned but determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian...
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Macomb, IL
Education
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Education
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
Reuters

BP’s bruising Russian exit almost worth the pain

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy