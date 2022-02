The Chicago White Sox reportedly could prevent Kris Bryant from re-signing with the crosstown rival Cubs. The Chicago Cubs blew things up at the trade deadline last season by trading thier big-name players, with Kris Bryant being one of them. After playing multiple positions, the team traded him to the San Francisco Giants. This offseason, Cubs fans were certainly hoping to bring back some of those players, Bryant included. But they should keep an eye on their crosstown rivals in the White Sox.

