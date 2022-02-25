ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Leaves game with illness

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mikheyev left Thursday's game versus the Wild with a non-COVID-19 illness....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Record-setting game

Bunting scored a goal and added four assists in a wild 10-7 win over Detroit on Saturday. Bunting became the ninth Maple Leafs rookie to record a five-point game and the first in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68). The last assist was a drop pass on a near breakaway to Mitch Marner to cement the win and get Marner his fourth goal of the contest. Bunting, Marner and Auston Matthews tallied a remarkable six goals and 15 points on the night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Game-time decision Saturday

Tavares (illness) is a game-time decision Saturday in Detroit, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. Tavares missed practice Friday with flu-like, non-COVID-19 symptoms and may be forced to miss game action as a result. It's probably safest to avoid the star veteran, if possible, given the fact he likely won't be feeling 100 percent healthy even if he plays Saturday. Pregame warmups get underway around 7:00 p.m. EST, so look for his presence on the ice -- and corresponding status for the game -- then.
NHL
Daily Jefferson County Union

Marner's 4-goal game lifts Maple Leafs over Red Wings 10-7

DETROIT (AP) — Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7 on Saturday night. Marner scored on two shots from...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
Detroit News

Losing in-game 'battles' vs. Maple Leafs sticks with Red Wings, not comeback

Detroit — It would have been a remarkable comeback, one for the ages, but coach Jeff Blashill wasn't fooled. Had the Red Wings come all the way back Saturday and somehow defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs — they lost 10-7, after entering the third period trailing 7-2 — it would have been a milestone game in the history of the longtime Original Six rivals.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Red Wings
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Leads Pels to blowout win

McCollum totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 victory over the Lakers. The Pelicans went 1-4 through McCollum's first five games with the team, but they've now won two straight after taking down the first-place Suns on Friday night. McCollum hit the ground running with his new team before the All-Star break and hasn't looked back. Over his last six games, he's averaging 30.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Exits Friday's contest

Pacioretty (undisclosed) left Friday's game versus the Coyotes, and head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on his status after the contest, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty was limited to one blocked shots in 10:42 of ice time Friday before leaving in the second period. The 33-year-old...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA
NBC Sports

10-7 Maple Leafs – Red Wings game upstages 2022 Stadium Series

At the 2022 Stadium Series, the Predators hosted the Lightning with country music stars, jerseys that looked better on TV, a surprising helping of hatred, and some good action. There was even some unintentional comedy. Yet the hockey world had little choice but to shift its attention to an absolutely wild game between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy