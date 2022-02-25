Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Leaves game with illness

McCollum totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 victory over the Lakers. The Pelicans went 1-4 through McCollum's first five games with the team, but they've now won two straight after taking down the first-place Suns on Friday night. McCollum hit the ground running with his new team before the All-Star break and hasn't looked back. Over his last six games, he's averaging 30.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.7 steals while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.
