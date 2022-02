Ohio State's men's basketball team looked bad in a loss at Maryland yesterday, but the Buckeyes are still a lock to make the NCAA Tournament and will likely have a double-bye in the Big Ten tourney. How do we feel about this team one day before March begins? Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, the main things we will be looking for when spring football starts next week for OSU, the Big Ten being on the verge of breaking the bank with its new TV contracts and more.

