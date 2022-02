With inflation over 2% The Fed does expect they will soon raise the target range for the federal funds rate. For the first time since 2018!. KTRH Money Man Pat Shinn says the rate hike won't affect most house notes. "The only thing that the Federal Reserve are directly influencing is the Overnight Rate - that will effect a 3 or 6 month rate...but it has nothing to do with a 10 or 30 year rate." Shinn says Overnight and Short-Term rates are another story. "Let's say you've got a construction loan that's tied to Prime Rate or even a Home Equity line of credit that's tied to Short Term Rates. As Overnight Lending Rates creep up, the rate that you will have to pay will go up." But on the flip side --- so will your money market savings!

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO