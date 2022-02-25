No. 6 East Lyme surprises No. 3 NFA boys in ECC Division I quarterfinals

Norwich — Jeff Bernardi, when not coaching basketball, occupies his sports watching time as a huge fan of Notre Dame. Turns out that Bernardi hardly needed the Gipper speech Thursday night to engineer one of the biggest wins of his career at East Lyme.

All Bernardi required of his players was to process one word.

"All Coach Bernardi wrote on the board before the game was 'belief,'" senior Will Anglin said.

The sixth-seeded Vikings had plenty of that. Not to mention enough discipline and fortitude to pick off No. 3 Norwich Free Academy, 55-51, in the quarterfinal round of the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I boys' basketball tournament.

East Lyme (13-8), winners of six straight, will play No. 2 New London in the tournament semifinals Saturday morning (11 a.m.) in the home of their blood rival, the Francis X. Sweeney Fieldhouse, in Waterford.

The Whalers eliminated No. 7 Bacon Academy 75-60.

"Early in the season, the belief wasn't there," said Anglin, who led East Lyme with 21 points, including the two biggest free throws of his life with eight seconds left. "The second time we played NFA (a nine-point loss after losing by 17 in January) we knew we could compete with them."

East Lyme scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, turning a 42-41 deficit into a 48-42 lead. Anglin (layup, two free throws) scored East Lyme's final four points.

"We've had so many players improve," senior Riley Walsh said. "Gavin O'Brien. Owen Elmer. It's given us a lot more confidence as a team."

Walsh scored all nine of his points in the second half on three 3-pointers — one bigger than the next.

"The first time we played NFA, we probably needed to get our butts kicked," Bernardi said. "We needed to see their speed and feel their strength. You just can't simulate that in practice. It was trial by fire. By the time we played them the second time, we learned a lot of things.

"We knew we could beat them."

Elmer added nine points for the Vikings, who split with New London in the regular season.

Naz Rembert led NFA with 22 points. The Wildcats (16-4), ranked No. 10 in the latest state poll, trailed by as many as 13 (22-9) early in the second period. NFA played without leading scorer Tyrone Cummings, who was dressed and on the bench for the entire game.

"All night long, the word 'belief' was in my head," Anglin said. "We knew we could do this."

