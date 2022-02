The Round Rock City Council approved multiple engineering contracts for federally funded stormwater projects. The total amount for these six contracts, including an update to the Stormwater Drainage Master Plan, is $4,219,498.62. Utilities Director Michael Thane said the rest of the $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used toward construction costs of these projects. The master plan has not been updated since 2014, Thane said, and an update will help determine where attention is needed.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO