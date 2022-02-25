No. 6 Griswold rolls to 74-54 win over No. 3 Montville in ECC Div. II quarters

Griswold’s starters lead cheers from the bench during the final moments of Thursday’s 74-54 win over Montville in the ECC Division II boys’ basketball quarterfinals at Montville High School. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Montville — Back on its heels and down six early in the first quarter, Griswold called a timeout to regroup.

Coach Rob Mileski had a message for his Wolverines.

"Just relax," Mileski said.

Boy did they ever respond.

When Griswold returned to the court, it blitzed third-seeded Montville, going a 15-2 run to seize control and the Wolverines never looked back, cruising to a 74-54 victory in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II boys' basketball quarterfinals on Thursday night.

"It was a good team win," Mileski said.

Sixth-seeded Griswold (10-11) will play No. 2 Windham in Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal at Plainfield High School. The Whippets beat seventh-seeded Plainfield in their quarterfinal, 83-34.

From the timeout at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter to three minutes left in the third, the Wolverines outscored the third-seeded Indians 47-11. They led by as many as 31.

"They punched us in the mouth early and we needed the guys to relax, make a couple of plays, get in the flow of the game, stay with the game plan, and they did," Mileski said. "We played well. When the ball goes in the basket, the game is a lot easier."

Michael Strain and Evan Merchant each scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines while fellow juniors Lucas Strain and Christian Russell added 14 points apiece.

Griswold grabbed the lead for good by forcing a turnover that set up Lucas Strain's fast break basket that beat the first quarter buzzer for an 11-10 lead.

Montville self-destructed in the second quarter, committing seven of its 23 turnovers.

Michael Strain's two free throws handed Griswold its first double digit lead at 23-13. The Wolverines extended the gap to 31-17 at halftime and kept attacking in the second half.

Merchant's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 52-21 late in the third quarter.

Montville fought to the finish but the deficit was far too great to overcome. Lebron Maurice and Bernard Hawkins scored 19 points apiece.

The Indians simply lost control of the game after the first quarter timeout.

"It seemed like nothing went right after that," said Montville coach Tim Strong, who has several Wolverines on his AAU team. "Turnovers came in bunches. We didn't share the ball. When we share the ball and give the extra pass, we generally win.

"... Griswold outplayed us. They wanted it more. They play hard."

It's been a challenging season for the two teams.

Griswold and Montville have both played shorthanded for long stretches due to injuries and COVID-related issues but are at about full strength now.

"Being healthy helps us," Mileski said. "We lost five straight but I was down three guys and I'm still down a guy."

The Indians (8-13) finished the regular season strong, winning their last four games to qualify for the state tournament.

"I didn't think we were going to get in," Strong said. "We were 0-5 and I was out a good portion of that due to COVID. We've had 11 members on the team that were out. So there are some good things that happened this year.

"We had to win our last four to get in. I do give our guys some credit. Just unfortunately we're not consistent enough to be a good team. Right now, we're just an okay team."

