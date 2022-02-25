Fed’s Waller: Strong case for 50-bps March rate hike if incoming data exceedingly hot
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday, he still believes a 50-basis points (bps) March rate hike is a possibility if the economic data comes in stronger. Key quotes. 'Strong case' for half-point hike in March if incoming data...
The president of the New York Federal Reserve said it would be “appropriate” to raise the central bank’s benchmark short-term interest rate in March and begin to reduce its $9 trillion stockpile of bonds “later this year.”. “With today’s strong economy and inflation that is well...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis,...
I think the idea of a “surprise” inter-meeting rate hike is silly in the context of modern Federal Reserve operating procedures. Inflation data in the United States came in surprisingly hot, and so rate hike chatter went off the charts. I think the idea of a “surprise” inter-meeting rate hike is silly in the context of modern Federal Reserve operating procedures, but I now see more chance of an initial 50 basis point rate hike in March as an attempt to assert dominance.
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank’s next meeting in March. Bowman’s comments came after several officials on Friday pushed back against the idea of a half-point increase...
MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
BENGALURU – The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. While inflation is rising across...
WASHINGTON – The Russian invasion of Ukraine probably won’t change the “underyling logic” behind the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates, but the impact on global markets and commodity prices in particular will need to be watched carefully, Richmond Federal Reserve president Tom Barkin said on Thursday.
