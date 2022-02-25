ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Waller: Strong case for 50-bps March rate hike if incoming data exceedingly hot

By Dhwani Mehta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday, he still believes a 50-basis points (bps) March rate hike is a possibility if the economic data comes in stronger. Key quotes. 'Strong case' for half-point hike in March if incoming data...

