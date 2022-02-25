Waco ISD votes to remove mask mandate

The Waco Independent School District voted to remove its mask mandate that has been in effect since Aug. 30 of 2021.

Two resolutions were rescinded during the Thursday evening board meeting. One was in effect for nearly two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency resolution delegated certain authority to the superintendent throughout the pandemic.

The second resolution "ratified actions" taken by Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon, and required masks in all schools and district buildings. This resolution was in effect despite Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit that accused Texas school districts with mask mandate of "deliberately violating state law."

“As I’ve said before, I’m not interested in politics," said Kincannon. "I’m focused on taking care of kids. If and when Waco ISD is actually served in this lawsuit, we will review it and respond accordingly.

"With decreased positive cases of COVID-19 and systems and processes in place to respond to the health and safety needs of our students, these resolutions are no longer needed," said the Waco ISD agenda.

No one voted against the removal of the mask mandate. The mandate will stay in effect until 5 p.m. on March 4.

After that date masks will continue to be encouraged in Waco ISD schools and district buildings.