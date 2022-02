LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating after two men were shot in Lawrenceville Sunday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road along Paper Mill Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, in his 20s, who was shot. Another man in his 20s was also found shot a short distance away in a vehicle, Gwinnett County Police said.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO