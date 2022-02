Even in a city increasingly numb to near-daily headlines of homicides and shootings, the violence that unfolded in Portland over the Presidents Day weekend was staggering. On Feb. 19, a man who lived near Northeast Portland’s Normandale Park allegedly opened fire on protesters gathering for a racial-justice rally, killing one woman and injuring four others before being shot himself. That same night, Portland Police shot and killed an armed man while responding to a call in a Southwest Portland neighborhood. And the next day, a drive-by shooting on Southeast Foster Road left a mother dead and her fiancé and two young boys injured. By Sunday night of the holiday weekend, three people were killed and eight others injured.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO