Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Saratoga Springs has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of an upcoming winter storm.

The snow emergency is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 through 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours. City streets with alternate side parking should be moved in accordance with the posted guidelines.

City residents can report snow removal issues to the Department of Public Works by calling DPW dispatch at 518-584-3356.

Many municipalities in the Capital Region have declared snow emergencies.

