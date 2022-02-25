ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County accuses Sangre de Cristo Art Center CEO of falsifying financial reports

By Dan Beedie
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CEO for an Art Center in Pueblo is accused by Pueblo County elected officials of falsifying financial reports in order to receive more funding from the local government. In light of this accusation and a number of others, Pueblo County Commissioners said they will not financially assist in the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's future expansion project unless their partnership is repaired.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz revealed the allegations on February 16 when he read a letter singed off by his fellow county commissioners at a Sangre de Cristo Arts Center Board of Director's meeting. In the letter, the commissioners say their issues aren't with the board but with CEO Jim Richerson.

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center CEO Jim Richerson

"It has also been brought to our attention that some of the financial reports provided to Pueblo County were falsified by the CEO to secure more funding from the County," the commissioners wrote in their letter to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board of Directors.

The letter accuses the Richerson of having a lack of gratitude and a sense of entitlement when it comes to funding from the county.

The commissioners say they will not be contributing $10 million towards the Arts Center's capital plan or expansion project until the plan's cost of $70 million is revisited and the relationship between the Pueblo County Government and the Arts Center is repaired.

“I want to ensure that we are continuing to work forward together to ensure that those plans happen in a financially responsible way for the taxpayer,” Ortiz told 13 Investigates .

Ortiz also serves as a representative for the county on the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's board. The Arts Center has been a publicly and privately funded non profit in Pueblo for around 50 years.

Commissioner Ortiz told 13 Investigates that the county has not shied away from providing funds to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. For 2022 alone, the county says it is budgeting to contribute more than $1.1 million the Arts Center. Ortiz says this figure is at an all time high in the county's history.

13 Investigates asked Ortiz about the accusations that the CEO falsified financial records, but he did not go into specifics. However, the commission chair says he doesn't believe it was criminal in nature.

“We receive quarterly reports from the Arts Center. It’s our job as stewards of taxpayer money to ensure that we remain on top of how those dollars are spent once they are allocated," Ortiz said when 13 Investigates asked if the alleged actions were ethical. "I think we are just wanting to ensure that all reports going forward are done in a congruent way and certified by the budget and finance director.”

After Ortiz read the letter aloud, the Sangre de Cristo Art Center's meeting minutes from Feb. 16 state, ‘CEO Jim Richerson’s reaction to the letter caused adjournment of the meeting’.

In a statement to 13 Investigates , board member Warren Diodosio told 13 Investigates Richerson passed out and an ambulance was called to the Sangre de Cristo Board of Directors meeting.

"During the board meeting Mr. Garrison stated to Jim Richerson the CEO of the arts center that since the board did not appreciate funds donated and other reasons the commissioners were in agreement to withhold future funds. At which time being blind sighted Jim had a medical issue and an ambulance was called. Garrison left right after that. Prior to Jim Richerson passing out I stated to the board and Garrison that I believed he was withholding funds for the new jail. Then we were asked to keep all comments till the comment section. Which we never had as the meeting was canceled due to Jim's medical condition and we were asked to leave."

Sangre de Cristo Art Center Board member Warren Diodosio.

Ortiz said the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center capitol project and the new Pueblo County Jail project are separate from one another.

13 Investigates reached out to the Arts Center's CEO Jim Richerson multiple times to ask about the letter, the accusations, and his health following last week's Board of Directors meeting. Richerson did not respond.

During an interview with 13 Investigates , Ortiz spoke alongside the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board Chair Rosina Sonntag. Ortiz said the County's relationship with the Arts Center will improve, and it already has.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board Chair Rosina Sonntag

“There are a lot of very generous foundations and donors that have already given to this capitol plan or considered giving money to this plan," Ortiz said. "I want for them to have absolute confidence that when they ask for where Pueblo County is in terms of investment that we are going to be there in support of a version of this plan going forward and there investment they have made is going to be very impactful to arts and culture in Pueblo County.”

"I think we are clearly on the way to doing that," Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board Chair Rosina Sonntag told 13 Investigates when asked how they plan to repair their relationship with the county government. "We are in constant communication about what each of us feels is best for the Arts Center. We seem to have the same goal which is our mission which is to create educational experiences for all of southern Colorado. I feel like we are already on our way towards a greater partnership."

The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center's Board of Directors will meet on Friday.

April Rose
3d ago

wow instead of firing the CEO or him resigning they take away what little they have here for kids!! Oh that's right they want to make a bar district down there! go figure! smh! Pueblo has no hope sadly! used to be a great place to raise kids, now its trash!

