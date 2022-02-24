ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Want to understand what led to Russia invading Ukraine? Read these 8 books

By Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Why is this happening?

That’s what many Americans are asking right now, looking on in horror as Russia launches an attack on neighboring nation Ukraine. How did this conflict start? Why is this happening now? What is Russian President Vladimir Putin trying to achieve? How scared should we be for Ukrainians? For the world?

In times of great confusion and despair, books are always there to light the way and help us better understand. These eight books – written by Ukrainians, Russians, journalists and academics – help clarify the deep-seated conflict between Russia and Ukraine, making sense of Putin’s authoritarianism, Ukraine’s fight for independence and the far-reaching geopolitical forces at play that threaten Western democracy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5hhj_0eOVxe4B00
“The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia,” by Masha Gessen. Riverhead

“The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia,” by Masha Gessen (Riverhead, 2017): Gessen, a Russian American journalist and outspoken critic of Putin, was awarded the National Book Award for this examination of the forces that have besieged and transformed Russia. Following the lives of four people born at what promised to be the dawn of democracy in the former Soviet Union, Gessen examines how in the space of a generation Russia surrendered to autocracy. “Writing with the verve and empathy of a novel and the depth and perspective of an intellectual history, Masha Gessen diagnoses Russian society with ‘recurrent totalitarianism,’ a chronic disease that was once in remission, but has lately resurged,” writes the National Book Foundation in its judges citation.

More: Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine shooting a documentary as Russia invades

“The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin,” by Masha Gessen (Riverhead, 2012): How did a low-level KGB operative from an impoverished background like Putin ascend to the Russian presidency to become a power-crazed authoritarian and one of the most powerful – and deadly – men in the world? Journalist Gessen has written an astute and chilling biography of the ruthless man’s rise to near-absolute power and how he all but singlehandedly destroyed the hope of a democratic post-Soviet Russia.

“Lenin's Tomb: The Last Days Of The Soviet Empire,” by David Remnick (Vintage, 1994): To better understand how the stage was set for Putin’s rise, you need first to understand the fall of the Soviet Union. The New Yorker Editor Remnick won a Pulitzer Prize for this riveting account of the collapse of the Soviet Union, taking readers through seven decades of communist rule to an empire’s fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZGmy_0eOVxe4B00
“The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine,” by Serhii Plokhy. Basic Books

“The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine,” by Serhii Plokhy (Basic Books, 2015): Plokhy, a professor of Ukrainian history at Harvard University and director of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, offers this definitive history of his homeland, showing how the modern-day Ukrainian conflict is part of an ongoing struggle with Russia to preserve its sovereignty. Situated between Europe, Russia and the Middle East, Ukraine is uniquely positioned to be shaped and exploited by nations using it as a strategic gateway, Plokhy writes.

“Ukraine and Russia: From Civilized Divorce to Uncivil War,” by Paul D'Anieri (Cambridge University Press, 2019): D'Anieri offers a clear exploration of all the dynamics that led to Ukrainian war in 2014: dynamics within Ukraine, between Ukraine and Russia, and between Russia and the West. D'Anieri argues the roots of conflict run deep in a way that makes today's war feel almost inevitable.

'The Russian military is coming closer': What life is like in Ukraine as Russia invades

“The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America,” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books, 2018): In this prescient work of contemporary history, Snyder explores Russia’s attempts to influence Western democracies. Snyder writes that Putin and his fascistic ideas found allies in nationalists and oligarchs inside and outside of Russia, and even found allies in the Western countries and institutions he seeks to dissolve. It’s a chilling argument that Putin’s Russia is a threat not just to Ukraine, but to democracy itself.

“In Wartime: Stories From Ukraine,” by Tim Judah (Tim Duggan Books, 2016): The Economist reporter gives a boots-on-the-ground dispatch from the Ukraine’s front lines. He speaks to everyone – historians, politicians, poets – interweaving the stories of ordinary people to create a portrait of a country torn apart in a seemingly never-ending fight for independence from Russia. It’s an essential read to understand what life is like for everyday Ukranians living in conflict.

“On Our Way Home from the Revolution: Reflections on Ukraine,” by Sonya Bilocerkowycz (Mad Creek Books, 2019): The granddaughter of Ukrainian refugees growing up in Ukrainian diasporic communities, Bilocerkowycz inherited a legacy of political oppression. In these linked essays, the Ukrainian American writer unpacks that legacy and the evolution of her patriotism and national identity growing up in the U.S.

More: Why cable news wasn't impressed with Joe Biden's speech on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want to understand what led to Russia invading Ukraine? Read these 8 books

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Masha Gessen
Person
David Remnick
Person
Timothy Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Soviet Russia#Basic Books#Americans#Ukrainians#Russians#Western#Kgb
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GV Wire

War in Ukraine Would Force Israel to Get off the Fence

If Vladimir Putin orders his forces into Ukraine, Israel may be harmed in several ways, since it has always struggled to maintain its policy of straddling the fence in regional conflicts involving Russia. An invasion will entail extremely harsh sanctions on Russia by the West, including halting the purchase of...
MILITARY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

401K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy