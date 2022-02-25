ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kitley, Shepherd lift No. 23 Virginia Tech women past Miami

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eOVxcIj00

Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double and No. 23 Virginia Tech pulled out a 70-63 win over Miami on Thursday night.

Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving her 1,808. She also had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pushing her ACC record to 387. She passed Louisville legend Asia Durr last week.

Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (16-11, 9-8), who had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost their fifth-straight in the series. Destiny Harden added 13 points.

Miami led 30-28 at the half but Sheppard found D'asia Gregg for a layup at the buzzer that gave the Hokies a 50-49 lead entering the fourth quarter. Kitley scored the first four points of the fourth but every time the Hokies stretched it out, getting up by as much as nine, Marshall brought the Hurricanes back. Marshall had 10 in the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech was 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, 6 of 8 in the first three quarters.

The Hokies, coming off a loss to No. 4 Louisville, is home against No. 3 North Carolina State to close the regular season on Sunday.

