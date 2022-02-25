Gov. Hochul announced elective surgeries to resume

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs introduced new legislation in hopes to help end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians crossing at our northern border. “Vaccine mandates being imposed upon our truckers, workers in other essential industries, families, and individuals traveling for simple leisure or recreation violate the freedom every person has to make personal medical decisions without fear of retaliation,” Jacobs said. “Americans and Canadians alike are fed up with the oppressive and unconstitutional overreach being forced on them that threatens our economic stability and personal liberties.”

