ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul announced elective surgeries to resume

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — As the state is seeing a drop in covid positivity rates, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the state is lifting its restriction on elective surgeries. On Thursday...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Local congressman introduces legislation to end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs introduced new legislation in hopes to help end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians crossing at our northern border. “Vaccine mandates being imposed upon our truckers, workers in other essential industries, families, and individuals traveling for simple leisure or recreation violate the freedom every person has to make personal medical decisions without fear of retaliation,” Jacobs said. “Americans and Canadians alike are fed up with the oppressive and unconstitutional overreach being forced on them that threatens our economic stability and personal liberties.”
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Chautauqua County lifting mask mandate in schools

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The mask requirement for schools in Chautauqua County will be lifted this week. Chautauqua County officials made the announcement early Monday morning, one day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the statewide masking requirement in schools will end on Wednesday, March 2. Under this...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

KeyBank Center lifts vaccination mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A major event facility in Buffalo is no longer requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter. The KeyBank Center announced on Monday that effective immediately, in accordance with state and county guidelines, people will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend events.
2 On Your Side

Hochul: masking requirement in NY schools will end Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by Wednesday. In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat cited declining COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said counties and cities...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo reveals appointees for new department heads

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced its appointees for new department heads, and Mayor Byron Brown is making history with two of them. Cavette Chambers is the first Jamaican-American woman to be appointed for corporation counsel, and Cathy Amdur is the first woman to be appointed commissioner in the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy