A Santa Ana man accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from the clinic where he worked is apparently on the run, police said. Santa Ana police said they attempted to arrest Carlitos Peralta, 33, on Feb. 9 after his employer, Covid Clinic at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, discovered he was secretly rerouting large, bulk shipments of the tests from their offices to his home.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO