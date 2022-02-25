ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens re-sign safety Tony Jefferson

 3 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson on Thursday, extending his second stint with the team.

Jefferson, 30, spent three seasons starting in Baltimore’s secondary before an ACL tear cut short his 2019 campaign. After missing all of 2020, he caught on for two games with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

After San Francisco released Jefferson, he signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in December. The Ravens soon elevated Jefferson to the 53-man roster, and he appeared in four games, recording 17 tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.

In 104 career games (66 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Ravens and 49ers, Jefferson has amassed 469 tackles, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

–Field Level Media

