ST. JOHNSBURY — Like they have all season, the St. Johnsbury seniors delivered. This time, on their special night. Fritz Hauser (10 points), Sam Begin (eight), Cole Banks (seven) and Murphy Young (five) compiled all but three of the team’s points as the Hilltoppers rallied in the fourth quarter, then held their breath in the final second to pull off a 33-32 thriller over visiting Rice on Thursday in a matchup of Division I’s top two teams.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO