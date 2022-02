PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, many students in local schools now have the option to leave their mask at home. This comes after the CDC and some school districts relaxed their restrictions on face coverings. According to the North Hills School District, students will not have to wear masks in buildings, or on school buses and vans. That change echoes what many schools are doing across the nation. Schools like Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, and Gateway have all implemented optional masking. Infectious disease experts say this makes sense. The CDC says if hospitalizations are high, masking should be done while indoors. In the Pittsburgh area currently, hospitalizations...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO