Tulsa, OK

Tulsa firefighters explain mapping system that is helpful in quick response times

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — In 2022, most of us use a GPS mapping system to get where we are going, but Tulsa firefighters don’t leave their station without an old-fashioned, paper map book.

“It’s the first go-to tool when you get an address and you get a drop for the run,” Captain Brandon Potter said.

Captain Potter has been on the Tulsa Fire Department since 2004. He says a map book is on every single fire truck in the city and has been for decades.

TFD data shows in 2021, department-wide, they got to calls in the city in less than 5 minutes, 90 percent of the time.

Captain Potter credits the map book for the good response times.

The City of Tulsa has 29 fire stations currently. Captain Potter says firefighters know the immediate area around their stations quite well. However, in any city, there are a few tricky spots.

“For instance, this neighborhood right behind us has a creek that runs through it, so a lot of these streets don’t go all the way through,” Potter said.

Those are the times the paper guide is helpful.

“Technology as it gets implemented is slow, where in the map book it’s paper, it’s a document. It’s there in front of you.”

The system is especially helpful when they are responding to apartment complexes. Firefighters have assigned each complex in the city a number, since apartments often change names.

Those apartments each have their own page in the map book that lays out each building and gate.

Firefighters don’t completely leave out technology though. They have a digital copy of their paper maps on the computer in the truck, along with a GPS mapping system. However, firefighters say it’s not always quick or reliable and sometimes doesn’t work at all due to connectivity issues.

One of those times was last summer when the city was hit with a ransomware attack.

“Our computers were down, and we weren’t able to look up certain things. If you are familiar with how to use a map book, you still have access to those things,” Captain Potter told FOX23.

Firefighters say the maps have evolved over time. As the city grows and changes, they update the details of the map. This was very important in the 60s and 70s when the city was growing rapidly.

Reuters

BP’s bruising Russian exit almost worth the pain

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
