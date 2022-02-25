ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parson signs supplemental budget; public schools to receive $1.9 billion

By Hannah Falcon
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 3014 , the supplemental budget, Thursday. The budget, which will allow the state government to operate for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year, includes several billion dollars toward state worker pay raises and public school education.

The budget allocates $4.6 billion, made up of both general revenue from the state and federal funds.

"This bill not only gives our dedicated state team members a long-overdue pay increase but also appropriates critical funding to our K-12 schools and child care system," Parson said. "We thank the General Assembly for working to get this important piece of legislation passed and to my desk."

HB 3014 is the first bill to be signed into law for the 2022 legislative session, and Parson originally asked for this bill to be on his desk by Feb. 1. Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Kansas City) says legislation has been held up at the Missouri Capitol because lawmakers are "playing political games."

"We're hearing all these really egregious pieces of legislation, yet not responding to emergency needs of Missourians," Nurrenbern said. "I find that very problematic."

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is receiving $1.9 billion from the American Rescue Plan that it will use to help four areas in Missouri public schools: learning acceleration, mental health needs, the digital divide, and the educator workforce.

“DESE appreciates the work of the legislature and Governor Parson to make these much-needed ARP ESSER dollars, commonly known as ESSER III funds, available to our schools as they continue to support pandemic recovery efforts in their communities,” said DESE Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.

Noelle Gilzow, Columbia Public Schools teacher and president of the Columbia, Missouri, chapter of the National Educators Association (CMNEA), said she's excited her district has the funds but wishes they had come in earlier.

"Especially in Columbia, we were counting on those funds to initiate some programing and help for students and teachers," Gilzow said.

The post Parson signs supplemental budget; public schools to receive $1.9 billion appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

