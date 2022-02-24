ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Summit Country Day's Bibler, Ryle's Savage honored with That's My Boy award

By Alex Harrison and Shelby Dermer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

The 55th Annual National Football Foundation's award banquet, held at the original Montgomery Inn, honored athletes in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, including two athletes who brought home the prestigious "That's My Boy" award .

Named after Cincinnati Post writer Joe Quinn, the Southwest Ohio "That's Our Boy" award was given to Summit Country Day's Carter Bibler.

"I've been very blessed throughout my career to coach and teach some amazing young people, and I have had a few finalists for this prestigious award," Summit Country Day head coach Dave Wirth said. "But Carter Bibler is definitely one of, if not the most impressive of all the kids I have ever nominated."

More: Elder's Drew Ramsey to join University of Cincinnati football team

Bibler, who has a 3.7 GPA in the classroom, is a member of the science research institute and the medical professionals club and serves as a Kairos retreat leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcRJs_0eOVtJIW00

While also playing basketball, Bibler's football accolades include being a team captain with second-team All-State honors as well as first-team All-Southwest Ohio, All-City and All-League distinctions.

"To me, football is more than a sport," Bibler said. "Football is something that unites; that brings together great coaches, outstanding teammates and supportive communities and tests them on who can put in the work and become the best."

Finalists for the award included: Turpin's Drew Covington, Anderson's Brody Foley, La Salle's Jack Fries, Wyoming's Jared Hancock, Moeller's Josh Kattus, Lakota East's Charlie Kenrich, Williamsburg's Levi Kritzwiser, Northwest's Nick Moore and Roger Bacon's Dylan Rolfert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suk8H_0eOVtJIW00

Ryle running back and linebacker Gabe Savage won Northern Kentucky's Brian P. Williams "That's My Boy" award, named for the Covington Catholic standout who won the award before dying at the World Trade Center in the Sept. 11 attacks.

"Over the past three seasons, Gabe has shown to be a man of character, intelligence and talent," Ryle coach Mike Engler said. "This year, he displayed the leadership and work ethic that every coach hopes for. His teammates showed their respect by electing him as captain and member of our Raider Council.

"Gabe will be missed when he leaves Ryle. Wherever he ends up, that school and football program is getting not only a great football player but even better young man."

With a 4.0 GPA and a 31 ACT score, Savage's classroom work ethic has also made him a member of the National Honor Society while also working with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Boy Scouts of America.

Savage will continue playing football at West Point for the U.S. Military Academy.

Also a wrestler and track and field competitor, Savage's football prowess awarded him Northern Kentucky Player of the Year, first-team all-district, first-team All-NKFCA and second-team all-state honors.

"The experience, the brotherhood, the highs and lows of high school football, I wouldn't trade for the world," Savage said. "My time playing for Ryle football was a journey that I will remember for the rest of my life. My teammates and coaches are a big part of what shaped me into the person that I am today."

Other finalists for the award included: Bishop Brossart's Thomas Sayers, Newport Central Catholic's Dominic Morgan and Covington Catholic's Sam Epplen.

Former University of Cincinnati quarterback and current Bearcats offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli was the guest speaker.

Introduced by Winton Woods head coach Chad Murphy, Will Edwards was the recipient of the "Award of Courage." Edwards' father died in May before Will led the Warriors to a Division II state championship.

Steve Bailey, President of the Cincinnati Chapter of the National Football Foundation, was the recipient of the Contribution to American Football Award.

"His (Bailey) contributions to the sport of football and honoring the scholar-athletes that play it in the Cincinnati area are beyond compare," said SWOFCA board member Scott Jordan said. "Steve's dedication and commitment is unparalleled and he is well deserving of this honor."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Summit Country Day's Bibler, Ryle's Savage honored with That's My Boy award

