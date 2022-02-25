ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas dog saves owner by alerting him to house fire

By Ryan Newton
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday north of Wichita West High School. The fire was located at West Dayton and Osage Streets.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. KSN News caught the fire from our downtown tower camera.

According to the fire department, the homeowner’s dog woke him up to warn him of the fire. As a result, he was able to escape without any injuries.

Fire crews tried to battle the blaze from inside the home, but the roof started to collapse.

Topeka comic store closing after owner’s tragic death; widow asks for help

“We took a defensive posture, so pulled out, got a water supply to the truck. Put that in-service, knocked it down, and then we’re able to go back in and finish that primary search,” said Capt. Stephen Runyan, Wichita Fire Department.

No firefighters were injured. The fire is now under control. Right now, the cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Unfortunately, the home didn’t have a smoke detector.

