Shares of Marqeta Inc. were surging 7% in aftermarket trading Thursday after Square-parent Block Inc. shared new metrics on adoption of its Cash Card in conjunction with its earnings report. Card-issuing company Marqeta powers Block's Cash Card, which enables users of the Cash App mobile wallet to spend their funds. Block shared on its fourth-quarter earnings call that the Cash Card had more than 13 million monthly active users as of December, and spending on the card increased on a year-over-year basis. Block noted that the attach rate for the Cash Card was up to 31% of the...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO