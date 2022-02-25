ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee quilter semifinalist in International Quilt Show

By The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9B8s_0eOVrujJ00

Jane Karhu Powers from Shawnee is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek® — Paducah, Kentucky April 27 30, 2022, at the Schroeder Expo & Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Powers has been chosen to display the quilt, IRIS RHAPSODY, along with 405 others in the annual contest, now in its 36th year. Three quilting authorities will judge this elite group in Paducah, awarding first-, second-, and third-place prizes in 16 categories, along with nine overall awards. Winners will be announced at the 36th AQS Awards Presentation, which takes place Tuesday, April 26. Cash awards totaling $125,000 will be granted, including $20,000 for the Janome Best of Show; $12,000 for the BERNINA Stationary Machine Workmanship; $12,000 for the AQS Hand Workmanship; $12,000 for the APQS Movable Workmanship; and $5,000 for the Hobbs Best Wall Quilt.

Quilts were entered in this international contest from 43 states and 15 other countries. For more information, please go to www.AmericanQuilter.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Paducah, KY
Entertainment
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Shawnee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts#The Quilt#Quilter#Quilting#Aqs Quiltweek#The Hobbs Best Wall Quilt#Americanquilter Com
Reuters

Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

523
Followers
839
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy