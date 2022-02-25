Shawnee quilter semifinalist in International Quilt Show

Jane Karhu Powers from Shawnee is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek® — Paducah, Kentucky April 27 30, 2022, at the Schroeder Expo & Carroll Convention Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Powers has been chosen to display the quilt, IRIS RHAPSODY, along with 405 others in the annual contest, now in its 36th year. Three quilting authorities will judge this elite group in Paducah, awarding first-, second-, and third-place prizes in 16 categories, along with nine overall awards. Winners will be announced at the 36th AQS Awards Presentation, which takes place Tuesday, April 26. Cash awards totaling $125,000 will be granted, including $20,000 for the Janome Best of Show; $12,000 for the BERNINA Stationary Machine Workmanship; $12,000 for the AQS Hand Workmanship; $12,000 for the APQS Movable Workmanship; and $5,000 for the Hobbs Best Wall Quilt.

Quilts were entered in this international contest from 43 states and 15 other countries. For more information, please go to www.AmericanQuilter.com.