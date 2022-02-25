Oregon sees decreased COVID cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 856 new COVID-19 cases and 59 COVID-related deaths in Thursday’s report. This comes as OHA and Gov. Brown announced the state will lift indoor mask requirements March 19.

Oregon’s total case count is now at 691,337 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,578.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, there are 528 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 51 people since Wednesday’s report. OHA also reported 105 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer from Wednesday’s report.

There are also 94 adult ICU beds available out of 674 and 350 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,284.

Overall, there’s 14% availability for adult ICU beds and 8% availability for adult non-ICU beds, OHA said.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 3,155,407 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 2,860,508 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 4,502 doses per day.

Cases by county

Baker (7), Benton (28), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (13), Columbia (8), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (37), Douglas (27), Harney (9), Hood River (3), Jackson (58), Jefferson (10), Josephine (38), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (55), Lincoln (18), Linn (32), Malheur (18), Marion (63), Multnomah (131), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (116) and Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 6,520th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,521st COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,522nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,523rd COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021, and died Jan. 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,524th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died Jan. 16 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,525th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 14 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,526th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 26, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,527th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,528th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,529th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Jan. 3 and died Jan. 16 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,530th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 19 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,531st COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,532nd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 22 his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,533rd COVID-19-related death is a 38-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,534th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 24, 2021, and died Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,535th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,536th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,537th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,538th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,539th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,540th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 14, 2021, and died Jan. 13 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,541st COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,542nd COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,543rd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 20 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,544th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,545th COVID-19-related death is a 53-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Feb. 15 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,546th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 21, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,547th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,548th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Feb. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,549th COVID-19-related death is a 38-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 14 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,550th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 30, 2021, and died Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,551st COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 19 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,552nd COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 14 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,553rd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 20, 2021, and died Jan. 19 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,554th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 17 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,555th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who first became symptomatic on Jan. 1 and died Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,556th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 13 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital Heppner. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,557th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 21 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,558th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,559th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 17 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,560th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,561st COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Sept. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 8 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,562nd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 9 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,563rd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,564th COVID-19-related death is a 53-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 11 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,565th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,566th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Feb. 20 and died Feb. 22 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,567th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 22 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,568th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 18 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,569th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 12, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,570th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,571st COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died Feb. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,572nd COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 22 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,573rd COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,574th COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 20 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,575th COVID-19-related death is a 43-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,576th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died Feb. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,577th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 8, 2021, and died Jan. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,578th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 17 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.