Glassboro, NJ

Delsea over Glassboro - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Tori Kanuck scored a team-high 19 points and Delsea extended its winning streak 10 by beating Glassboro 50-23 in Franklinville. Delsea...

NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls basketball notebook: The NJSIAA tournament is here

The 18 capital-region girls basketball teams in the NJSIAA tournament will begin their paths either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday across six sections with only the top handful of teams in the state still going by mid-March. Central Jersey, Group 1, starts Tuesday. Top-seeded New Egypt, third-seeded South Hunterdon and sixth-seeded...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Explosive second half sends No. 1 SJV to another SCT title against No. 4 Manasquan

St. John Vianney, like it has to so many teams this season, started to impose its will with a double-digit lead against Manasquan midway through the fourth quarter. Janie Bachmann crashed the glass for an offensive rebound. But Manasquan was there to defend it. Ashley O’Connor grabbed another and flung a pass to the perimeter where Zoe Brooks’ shot banged off the back of the rim.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: St. Joseph (Mont.) sees 10 regional champs, sends a dozen to AC (PHOTOS)

An army of Green Knights are rushing into Atlantic City. St. Joseph (Mont.) is sending 12 wrestlers from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Region 1 Tournament to the NJSIAA Championships later this week. A whopping 10 of them won gold, including the third regional crown for 138-pound senior Alex Almeyda and the second for juniors Mike Dellagatta (175) and Jimmy Mullen (285).
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy breaks through, tops Mount St. Dominic in Non-Public B state final

After three straight trips of coming up empty in the state finals, the ladies of Newark Academy finally shrugged off that history of frustration and brought home the hardware. Maya Lily Knoller, Claire Wong, Laura Kim and Meghan Lai each won two individual events and led Newark Academy to a sweep of all 11 events as the Minutemaids cruised to the NJSIAA Non-Public B state championship with a 115-55 victory over Mount St. Dominic on Sunday at Gloucester Tech in Deptford.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

With Georgetown at 0-17 in the Big East entering Seton Hall game, Patrick Ewing still ‘hoping that I’ll be back’

Georgetown will bring an 18-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game at Seton Hall, yet head coach Patrick Ewing said he hopes to return next season. After losing to Dan Hurley and UConn, 86-77 on Sunday, the Hoyas (6-22, 0-17 Big East) clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season. They are 0-17 in the conference and could become the first Big East team ever to finish 0-19 if they drop their final two to Seton Hall and Xavier.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
