ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lawmakers worry of Russian cyberattacks after Ukraine invasion

By Alexandra Limon
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iicqw_0eOVrUyX00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they’re concerned Russia could target the U.S. and other NATO countries with cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

“To attack American companies or American infrastructure,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) “We have to hope and pray that doesn’t happen.”

In retaliation for new sanctions, Russia could target power grids, banks and other critical infrastructure in the U.S. or other NATO countries.

“Those tools get into the wild and they cause global damage,” Schiff said. “In warfare, there is always the risk of escalation.”

National Security Council spokesperson Matthew Miller said there haven’t been any cyberattacks against the U.S. since the Russian invasion of Ukraine — but it doesn’t mean it cannot happen.

“We haven’t seen any cyberattacks against the United States in the early hours of this conflict,” Miller said. “If there are cyberattacks, we’ll be ready to address those in due course, but I wouldn’t want to speculate.”

Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Americans have seen the damage cyberattacks can cause.

“We’ve seen what they’ve done with the Colonial Pipeline, shutting it down,” Hartzler said. “We’ve seen their attacks on JBS, a meatpacking company.”

President Joe Biden said the U.S. has worked to harden cyber defenses and sharpen the ability to respond to cyberattacks.

“If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into nuclear warfare. In giving it, the Russian leader also cited hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
News 8 WROC

Reynolds, Lively pledge $1M for Ukraine refugees

(NEXSTAR) – Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match every donation to the United Nations Refugee Agency, up to $1 million, as thousands of Ukrainians are being forced from their homes, the couple tweeted Saturday. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UN Refugee Agency says 368,000 have been displaced, and that number “continues to rise.” […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joe Biden
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine in part as a defense of the Moscow-oriented Orthodox church, leaders of both Ukrainian Orthodox factions are fiercely denouncing the Russian invasion, as is Ukraine's significant Catholic minority.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cyberattack#Russian#Capitol Hill#Nato#National Security Council#Republican#Americans#The Colonial Pipeline#Jbs#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Photos: Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russian conflict

At Romania’s Siret border crossing, where thousands of Ukrainians have entered, government workers race to distribute basic amenities donated from all across the country. Meanwhile, people and businesses are pooling resources to provide the refugees with everything they need.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
News 8 WROC

How ‘Saturday Night Live’ paid tribute to Ukraine during the show’s cold open

Saturday's episode opened with "SNL" cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The group of singers, wearing traditional outfits, sang "Prayer for Ukraine." In front of them was a table with candles spelling out "Kyiv," Ukraine's capital city. Surrounding the table were bouquets of yellow flowers, half of Ukraine's national colors, which are yellow and blue.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Prayers and despair: Ukrainians in the US decry invasion

(AP) – The Rev. Myron Myronyuk stayed up all night at home in Pennsylvania as his twin brother tried to flee Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, only to turn back because the road out was choked with traffic. His in-laws, also in Ukraine, told him they couldn’t get basics like bread and milk. There was little […]
RELIGION
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy