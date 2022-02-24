ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, another seriously injured in shooting Thursday in Fayetteville

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
One man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Thursday evening in a neighborhood off Cliffdale Road.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called to a housing development in the 4600 block of Fen Court at 6:17 p.m. There they found two adult men with life-threatening injuries, police said.

One man subsequently died; the condition of the other was not released. Police withheld their names pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

