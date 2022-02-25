ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB, MLBPA to Meet for Fifth Consecutive Day Friday

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

Talks did not carry much momentum Thursday at MLB lockout meetings. The two sides will meet again Friday to determine the future of the sport.

The MLB Player's Association met Thursday with MLB for a fourth consecutive day. After incremental progress Monday and Tuesday, it seems momentum has come to a standstill.

Talks Thursday mostly revolved around draft order, lottery picks, and anti-tanking measures. The MLBPA proposed a host of conditions for a draft lottery, the main component of which is a lottery for the top seven picks.

The league’s answer on the subject has been succinct, they will not go beyond a lottery for the top four draft picks.

Other talks today were focused on service time manipulation. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN , the day ended early because sides had nothing more to discuss, which is not a good sign.

While the tide could turn dramatically on Friday, the fifth consecutive day of meetings, four days now remain until the Feb. 28 deadline which would cancel regular season games that will not made up, and it seems as if MLB intends to go the distance.

Philadelphia, PA
