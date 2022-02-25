ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers worry of Russian cyberattacks after Ukraine invasion

By Alexandra Limon
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they’re concerned Russia could target the U.S. and other NATO countries with cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

“To attack American companies or American infrastructure,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) “We have to hope and pray that doesn’t happen.”

In retaliation for new sanctions, Russia could target power grids, banks and other critical infrastructure in the U.S. or other NATO countries.

“Those tools get into the wild and they cause global damage,” Schiff said. “In warfare, there is always the risk of escalation.”

National Security Council spokesperson Matthew Miller said there haven’t been any cyberattacks against the U.S. since the Russian invasion of Ukraine — but it doesn’t mean it cannot happen.

“We haven’t seen any cyberattacks against the United States in the early hours of this conflict,” Miller said. “If there are cyberattacks, we’ll be ready to address those in due course, but I wouldn’t want to speculate.”

Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Americans have seen the damage cyberattacks can cause.

“We’ve seen what they’ve done with the Colonial Pipeline, shutting it down,” Hartzler said. “We’ve seen their attacks on JBS, a meatpacking company.”

President Joe Biden said the U.S. has worked to harden cyber defenses and sharpen the ability to respond to cyberattacks.

“If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure, we are prepared to respond,” he said.

WWLP

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions

The order means Putin has ordered Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, raising the threat that the tensions could boil over into nuclear warfare. In giving it, the Russian leader also cited hard-hitting financial sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, including Putin himself.
WWLP

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

After a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv on Saturday. City officials warned of street fighting and urged residents to stay inside and take cover.
WWLP

EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

Even though Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine in part as a defense of the Moscow-oriented Orthodox church, leaders of both Ukrainian Orthodox factions are fiercely denouncing the Russian invasion, as is Ukraine's significant Catholic minority.
WWLP

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Putin alerts nuclear force

Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.
