Embry-Riddle student arrested for possession of child porn

Mathew Brockelbank

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A months-long investigation by the Daytona Beach Police Department led to the arrest of a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for possession of child pornography.

20-year-old Mathew Brockelbank was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after police found him in a classroom on ERAU’s campus.

The investigation began back in October when detectives with the police department’s Advanced Technology and Cybercrimes Unit received a tip that someone was sharing child pornography through various apps using IP addresses that were all assigned to ERAU.

Detectives later linked the IP addresses to the ERAU username assigned to Brockelbank when he registered there.

While still investigating the first tip, police received a second tip in December about more child pornography uploaded through the ERAU network using Brockelbank’s username.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Brockelbank’s dorm room Wednesday and seized several electronic devices, including his cell phone.

Police say they found 77 files containing pictures and videos of child pornography on Brockelbank’s cell phone alone.

Brockelbank was charged with 28 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, but police say they could file more charges later once they’re done searching his devices.

He’s being held in the Volusia County jail on a total of $420,000 bond, or $15,000 for each count.

